Southland Equity Partners LLC Sells 763 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Southland Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 13,766,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

