Southland Equity Partners LLC Sells 832 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Southland Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 859.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of FPXI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.31. 7,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,519. The firm has a market cap of $180.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0874 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

