Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an inline rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LUV opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

