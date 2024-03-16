Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Lembit Janes Buys 91,000 Shares of Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes bought 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$15,925.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Lembit Janes bought 9,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,575.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Lembit Janes purchased 94,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,010.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Lembit Janes acquired 200,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Lembit Janes purchased 48,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$7,760.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Lembit Janes purchased 161,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$28,175.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Lembit Janes bought 122,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$20,984.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Lembit Janes purchased 241,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$42,262.50.

On Thursday, January 18th, Lembit Janes bought 20,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$3,587.50.

On Monday, January 15th, Lembit Janes acquired 12,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,187.50.

On Friday, December 22nd, Lembit Janes acquired 86,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$14,705.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

SPA remained flat at C$0.18 during trading on Friday. 118,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,858. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 24.01 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

