SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 14th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

SpareBank 1 SMN stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans; refinancing; and current, savings, billing, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

