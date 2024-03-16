SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 125.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.71. 4,556,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,468. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.