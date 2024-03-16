Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) CEO James Lawrence Dolan Acquires 110,156 Shares

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 110,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $5,164,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,543,541.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Lawrence Dolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, James Lawrence Dolan purchased 76,139 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47.

On Monday, February 26th, James Lawrence Dolan purchased 59,374 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $2,440,865.14.

Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.38. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The business had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

