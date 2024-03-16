Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Down 16.9% in February

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 14th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sprott

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 5,214.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

