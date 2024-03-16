Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 95.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter.

Spruce Power Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SPRU opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $70.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.32. Spruce Power has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spruce Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,783,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 86,684 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Spruce Power by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 595,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 87,949 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.

