Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in February

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 687,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 14th total of 551,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.6 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.1 %

SCBFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.82. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Standard Chartered had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

