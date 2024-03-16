Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE SMP opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $685.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

