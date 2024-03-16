Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.6 %

SWK opened at $88.15 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

