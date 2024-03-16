Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 35969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.