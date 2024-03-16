STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.89.
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.
