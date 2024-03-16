Stifel Canada Downgrades Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) to Hold

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Calfrac Well Services

TSE CFW opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.70 and a 12 month high of C$6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.97. The company has a market cap of C$330.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.98, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 62,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$90,059.38. Company insiders own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

