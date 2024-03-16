Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$16.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$18.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of C$8.64 and a 52-week high of C$13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

