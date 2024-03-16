Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in February

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 536,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 14th total of 431,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

STLFF opened at $1.05 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

