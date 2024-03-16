Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in February

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 536,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 14th total of 431,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
STLFF opened at $1.05 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.
About Stillfront Group AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stillfront Group AB (publ)
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.