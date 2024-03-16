StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 14.7 %

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $733,980.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,338,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.