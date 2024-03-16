StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
IHT stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.82.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 33.34%.
Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
See Also
