StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

IHT stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, insider Chase, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,279,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,279,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $971.16 per share, for a total transaction of $640,965.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,949,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,743,553.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,429,537. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.