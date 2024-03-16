StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

CVLY opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

