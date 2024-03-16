StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

GBR opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

