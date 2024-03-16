StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $985,640.00, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

