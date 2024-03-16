StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Performance
NYSE:VJET opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.48.
voxeljet Company Profile
