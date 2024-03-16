StockNews.com Lowers Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,696 shares of company stock worth $3,333,165. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

