Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 611,900 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the February 14th total of 462,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,119.0 days.

SMTUF opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.63. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

