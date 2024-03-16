Sunburst Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $4,330,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.23. The stock has a market cap of $288.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.