SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Director Joseph Ennen Sells 12,838 Shares of Stock

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Joseph Ennen sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$88,518.01.

SunOpta Stock Up 0.4 %

SunOpta stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.41. 61,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.82 and a 52-week high of C$11.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.75.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

