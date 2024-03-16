Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Surge Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.65. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.77. The company has a market cap of C$693.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SGY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.91.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.