Sweat Economy Price Reaches $0.0143 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $112.39 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,826,816,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,879,688,632 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

