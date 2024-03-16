Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sylogist Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SYZLF opened at $6.50 on Friday. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

