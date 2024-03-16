Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.57. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

