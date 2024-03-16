Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $84.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,599,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $227,241,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

SYY opened at $80.92 on Monday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

