Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Talos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Talos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TALO opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Talos Energy has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,920,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,703,000 after purchasing an additional 332,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Talos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Talos Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 669,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,274,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,160,000 after purchasing an additional 552,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 19,658,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,549,037.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

