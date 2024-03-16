Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 75,613.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 989,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 804,488 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

