TD Cowen Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $300.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $237.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,920,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

