TD Securities Cuts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $3.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $831.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,218,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after buying an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 162,845 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

