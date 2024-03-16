Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in F5 by 24.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $187.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.46. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock worth $1,629,687. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F5

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.