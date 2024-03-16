Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,279,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $41,629,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $48,085,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,567,000 after purchasing an additional 748,428 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after purchasing an additional 496,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDC opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

