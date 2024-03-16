Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 62 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,147,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at $547,234.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $295.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $299.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

