Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 67,734 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,734 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gogo by 76.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

In other Gogo news, Director Harris N. Williams bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $170,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 7,172.73% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

