Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $21.75.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
