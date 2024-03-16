Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,359,400 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the February 14th total of 5,504,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNF opened at $2.36 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telia Company AB (publ)
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.