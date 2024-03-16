Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Telos had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Telos updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Telos Trading Up 25.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.60. Telos has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $275.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Telos by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 119.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

