Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,119,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 14th total of 4,257,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,650,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tencent Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tencent stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.31. Tencent has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

Get Tencent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Tencent from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Tencent

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.