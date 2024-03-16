Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $103.06 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

