The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Lessened by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Get Our Latest Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.