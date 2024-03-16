The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,825,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,169. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

