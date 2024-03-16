The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.78.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.