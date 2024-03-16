The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Holdings Increased by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 6.0% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,439,069 shares of company stock worth $133,451,301 in the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

