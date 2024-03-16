Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,006 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $164,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $584.15. 1,920,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $559.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.